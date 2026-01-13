Nigeria Adopts Defensive Tactics Against Morocco in AFCON Semi-Final

As Nigeria gears up for the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final, coach Eric Chelle revealed a strategy focused on defense and counterattacks against hosts Morocco. Nigeria enters this high-stakes clash having netted 14 goals in the tournament, though Morocco has remained impenetrable from open play thus far.

Moroccan prowess will be tested once more, having secured their semi-final spot with a dramatic victory over Tanzania and a decisive win against Cameroon. Nigeria, having edged past Tunisia and Algeria in previous rounds, faces another formidable North African rival.

Nigeria's tactical plans face setbacks, with captain Wilfred Ndidi suspended. However, Chelle remains optimistic, relying on Victor Osimhen's goal-scoring capabilities and Ademola Lookman's assists to surprise Morocco's resilient defense.

