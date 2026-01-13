Left Menu

Nigeria Adopts Defensive Tactics Against Morocco in AFCON Semi-Final

Nigeria prepares for a strategic and defensive approach against Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final. With key players like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, the team aims to capitalize on counterattacks, despite the absence of captain Wilfred Ndidi.

Updated: 13-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Nigeria gears up for the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final, coach Eric Chelle revealed a strategy focused on defense and counterattacks against hosts Morocco. Nigeria enters this high-stakes clash having netted 14 goals in the tournament, though Morocco has remained impenetrable from open play thus far.

Moroccan prowess will be tested once more, having secured their semi-final spot with a dramatic victory over Tanzania and a decisive win against Cameroon. Nigeria, having edged past Tunisia and Algeria in previous rounds, faces another formidable North African rival.

Nigeria's tactical plans face setbacks, with captain Wilfred Ndidi suspended. However, Chelle remains optimistic, relying on Victor Osimhen's goal-scoring capabilities and Ademola Lookman's assists to surprise Morocco's resilient defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

