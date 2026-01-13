Left Menu

Mia Blichfeldt Criticizes Playing Conditions Ahead of India Open

Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt has criticized the playing conditions at the new IG Stadium ahead of the India Open Super 750. She expressed concerns about the unhealthy environment, despite improvements in the main playing arena. Calls for intervention from tournament organizers and the Badminton World Federation have been made.

Updated: 13-01-2026 20:56 IST
  India

In a candid statement, Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt expressed her dissatisfaction with the environmental conditions at the IG Stadium, recently chosen for the India Open Super 750. Though appreciating the well-maintained playing arena, she raised concerns about 'unhealthy surroundings', requesting more efforts to ensure players' safety and well-being.

The Badminton Association of India refuted Blichfeldt's claims, asserting that her remarks were contextually directed at her personal health sensitivities rather than the venue itself. Blichfeldt, known for her sensitivity to dust and bacteria, had previously criticized conditions at the KD Jadhav hall.

With the World Championships scheduled for August, Blichfeldt urged the sport's governing bodies to address these conditions to prevent potential health risks for athletes. Fellow players, including Canada's Michelle Li and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, echoed similar sentiments about the cold and drafty environment inside the stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

