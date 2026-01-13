Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt Criticizes Playing Conditions at IG Stadium

Denmark's badminton star, Mia Blichfeldt, has expressed dissatisfaction with the playing conditions at the new IG Stadium. Despite improvements, she noted the environment remains cold and unhealthy for players.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI), however, contested Blichfeldt's claims, stating that the shift was part of preparations for the forthcoming World Championships in August.

While defending the court's condition, athletes have emphasized the necessity for improvements to ensure player health and safety ahead of the global event.