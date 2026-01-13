Left Menu

Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt Criticizes Playing Conditions at IG Stadium

Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt has criticized the playing conditions at IG Stadium, despite the move from KD Jadhav hall. She pointed out the cold and unhygienic warm-up areas, while the Badminton Association of India defended the changes. Players raised concerns about player safety and health before the upcoming World Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:57 IST
Denmark's badminton star, Mia Blichfeldt, has expressed dissatisfaction with the playing conditions at the new IG Stadium. Despite improvements, she noted the environment remains cold and unhealthy for players.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI), however, contested Blichfeldt's claims, stating that the shift was part of preparations for the forthcoming World Championships in August.

While defending the court's condition, athletes have emphasized the necessity for improvements to ensure player health and safety ahead of the global event.

