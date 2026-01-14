India's Thrust Towards Global Football Excellence: A 21-Year Roadmap

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has unveiled an ambitious 21-year roadmap to elevate India's football leagues by learning from the world's most renowned leagues in Spain, Germany, England, Australia, and Japan. Central to this plan is the establishment of a comprehensive governance structure for the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League.

New reform measures include the formation of a governing council and management committee tasked with overseeing league operations and regulations. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey emphasized the importance of integrating global best practices into the Indian leagues' framework to ensure their growth and sustainability.

Despite internal developments, AIFF is still awaiting the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) decisions regarding AFC slots for ISL teams. This comes as the curtailed season will feature only 13 matches per team, falling short of the required 24 games set by the AFC's regulations.

