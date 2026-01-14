Sharad Kelkar: The Voice Behind the Villain

Left Menu

Actor Sharad Kelkar discusses the impact of his distinct voice on his career, noting it sometimes limits him from common man roles. Kelkar, known for his versatile roles in major projects, is excited about playing a villain in the new series 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web' now on Netflix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:22 IST
Actor Sharad Kelkar has highlighted how his commanding voice can sometimes be a drawback, preventing filmmakers from casting him in common man roles. Despite this, the 49-year-old embraces his unique sound, which has been featured in major films such as the 'Baahubali' series and 'Adipurush'.

Kelkar's prowess as an actor has been recognized in projects such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Ram Leela' and the web series 'The Family Man'. He's particularly thrilled about his latest role as an antagonist in the Netflix series 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web', where he plays opposite Emraan Hashmi's dedicated customs officer.

The series, created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav Jairath, showcases Kelkar's talent in negative roles, which he enjoys for the creative freedom they provide. In his career, Kelkar navigates between heroes and villains, seeking out roles that offer exciting and challenging opportunities, keeping his work diverse and engaging.

