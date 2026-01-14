Navy Launches Lifeline: Medical Camp in Lakshadweep Islands

The Indian Navy has embarked on a mission to deliver crucial medical services to residents of five strategic islands in Lakshadweep. A five-day multi-specialty camp aims to bring comprehensive healthcare directly to these remote communities, in alignment with the government's outreach priorities.

A robust team of 29 medical officers, two nursing officers, and 42 paramedical staff from the Navy, Army, and Air Force are on the ground. They are providing medical assistance across a spectrum of specialties, including cardiology, ophthalmology, and endocrinology, among others, with dedicated cataract surgeries planned in Kavaratti.

This initiative underscores the Indian Navy's humanitarian commitment and reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for equitable healthcare access. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, who inaugurated the camp, emphasized Lakshadweep's strategic significance and cultural heritage, reaffirming the Navy's role not just in defense but in humanitarian service and community engagement.

