RCB Sets the Field: Bold Moves Against Delhi Capitals in WPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss in a Women's Premier League match against Delhi Capitals and chose to bowl. The team made significant lineup changes with Georgia Voll, Prema Rawat, and Sayali Satghare joining the game. Delhi Capitals adjusted by bringing in Lucy Hamilton for the injured Chinelle Henry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an intense Women's Premier League match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals.

To strengthen their strategy, RCB made pivotal alterations to their lineup, introducing Georgia Voll, Prema Rawat, and Sayali Satghare into the mix.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, integrated Lucy Hamilton into their roster to replace Chinelle Henry, who was sidelined due to an injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

