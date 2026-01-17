RCB Sets the Field: Bold Moves Against Delhi Capitals in WPL

In an intense Women's Premier League match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals.

To strengthen their strategy, RCB made pivotal alterations to their lineup, introducing Georgia Voll, Prema Rawat, and Sayali Satghare into the mix.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, integrated Lucy Hamilton into their roster to replace Chinelle Henry, who was sidelined due to an injury.

