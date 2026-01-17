Lanning and Litchfield Lead UP Warriorz to Victory Over Mumbai in WPL Thriller
Captain Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield's powerful batting propelled UP Warriorz to a 22-run triumph over Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League. Despite a late surge by Amanjot Kaur and Amelia Kerr, Mumbai couldn't chase the target, marking their third loss in five matches.
In a thrilling Women's Premier League match, Captain Meg Lanning teamed up with fellow Australian Phoebe Litchfield to lead UP Warriorz to a decisive 22-run victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday.
UP Warriorz showcased their dominance throughout the WPL season 4, replicating their success against the Mumbai team with a second win in five games. Their formidable partnership of 119 runs set the stage for Mumbai's struggle to chase down the target.
Despite efforts from Mumbai's late-order batsmen, including a notable 83-run stand between Amanjot Kaur and Amelia Kerr, it was too little too late as UP Warriorz clinched the win with a disciplined bowling display, highlighted by Shikha Pandey's effectiveness in the final overs.
