Left Menu

Lanning and Litchfield Lead UP Warriorz to Victory Over Mumbai in WPL Thriller

Captain Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield's powerful batting propelled UP Warriorz to a 22-run triumph over Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League. Despite a late surge by Amanjot Kaur and Amelia Kerr, Mumbai couldn't chase the target, marking their third loss in five matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:35 IST
Lanning and Litchfield Lead UP Warriorz to Victory Over Mumbai in WPL Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling Women's Premier League match, Captain Meg Lanning teamed up with fellow Australian Phoebe Litchfield to lead UP Warriorz to a decisive 22-run victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

UP Warriorz showcased their dominance throughout the WPL season 4, replicating their success against the Mumbai team with a second win in five games. Their formidable partnership of 119 runs set the stage for Mumbai's struggle to chase down the target.

Despite efforts from Mumbai's late-order batsmen, including a notable 83-run stand between Amanjot Kaur and Amelia Kerr, it was too little too late as UP Warriorz clinched the win with a disciplined bowling display, highlighted by Shikha Pandey's effectiveness in the final overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026