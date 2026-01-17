Delago Triumphs on Home Snow as Vonn Dominates with Fifth Podium

Italy's Nicol Delago showcased her prowess by clinching her maiden World Cup downhill victory on home turf in Tarvisio. Steadying her nerves on a fog-blanketed course, Delago clocked a time of one minute and 46.28 seconds, securing her first podium finish since Saalbach in March 2024.

Lindsey Vonn, the indefatigable U.S. skiing legend, delivered a stellar performance to maintain a consistent streak of podium finishes—her fifth in as many races this season. Racing from 11th, Vonn expertly navigated the challenging conditions to finish third, underscoring her remarkable form ahead of the Milano Cortina Games.

Germany's Kira Weidle-Winkelmann took second place, narrowly missing Delago's time by just 0.20 seconds. Delago's sister, Nadia, the 2022 Olympic downhill bronze medalist, finished in 10th. As Tarvisio hosts its first World Cup event in 15 years, anticipation builds for the upcoming women's super-G race on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)