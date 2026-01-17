Left Menu

Delago Triumphs on Home Snow as Vonn Dominates with Fifth Podium

Italy's Nicol Delago secured her first World Cup downhill victory in Tarvisio, braving challenging conditions. Lindsey Vonn, preparing for an Olympic return, claimed her fifth consecutive podium. The event marked the first World Cup race in Tarvisio in 15 years, with Delago's sister Nadia finishing 10th.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:38 IST
Italy's Nicol Delago showcased her prowess by clinching her maiden World Cup downhill victory on home turf in Tarvisio. Steadying her nerves on a fog-blanketed course, Delago clocked a time of one minute and 46.28 seconds, securing her first podium finish since Saalbach in March 2024.

Lindsey Vonn, the indefatigable U.S. skiing legend, delivered a stellar performance to maintain a consistent streak of podium finishes—her fifth in as many races this season. Racing from 11th, Vonn expertly navigated the challenging conditions to finish third, underscoring her remarkable form ahead of the Milano Cortina Games.

Germany's Kira Weidle-Winkelmann took second place, narrowly missing Delago's time by just 0.20 seconds. Delago's sister, Nadia, the 2022 Olympic downhill bronze medalist, finished in 10th. As Tarvisio hosts its first World Cup event in 15 years, anticipation builds for the upcoming women's super-G race on Sunday.

