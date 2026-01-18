Left Menu

Thrilling Day One at the Australian Open: Records, Upsets, and Victories

The Australian Open commenced with remarkable performances and record-breaking attendance. Key highlights include Frances Tiafoe's straight-sets victory, Zeynep Sonmez's milestone achievement for Turkey, and an attendance record of 73,235 fans. Elsa Jacquemot's dramatic win in three tiebreaks and Alexander Zverev's comeback triumph also captivated audiences.

Updated: 18-01-2026 14:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Open kicked off with an exhilarating first day marked by standout performances and record attendance at Melbourne Park. Fans were treated to impressive victories, including Frances Tiafoe comfortably defeating Jason Kubler in straight sets. Meanwhile, Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sonmez made history by advancing to the second round, achieving a first for her country.

The tournament broke the previous day session attendance record with 73,235 spectators. In a nail-biting contest, debutant Elsa Jacquemot upset Marta Kostyuk in a match decided by three consecutive tiebreaks. Another highlight was Alexander Zverev's comeback from a set down to secure his place in the next round, showcasing resilience and powerful serving.

Tournament director Craig Tiley announced a pause in ground pass sales due to high demand, while stadium tickets remained available. As the tournament progresses, fans eagerly anticipate more thrilling matches on the scenic showcourts of Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

