Bundesliga Match Halted: Roof Risks Rain on Hamburg's Stadium

Bayer Leverkusen's eagerly anticipated Bundesliga clash against Hamburger SV was abruptly postponed due to unexpected structural concerns regarding the Volksparkstadion's roof.

The announcement came less than three hours before the scheduled kickoff, with league officials citing 'weather-related structural risks' affecting the stadium's roofing system. Consequently, the game will be rescheduled.

This delay marks the third recent Bundesliga match affected by such concerns, following earlier postponements of games due to snow and ice safety issues in northern Germany.