Bundesliga Match Halted: Roof Risks Rain on Hamburg's Stadium
Bayer Leverkusen's match with Hamburger SV was postponed due to structural concerns with the stadium's roof, cited as a weather-related issue. The Volksparkstadion was closed hours before kickoff, delaying the match. This is the third Bundesliga game affected by structural and environmental safety concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamburg | Updated: 14-01-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 09:20 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Bayer Leverkusen's eagerly anticipated Bundesliga clash against Hamburger SV was abruptly postponed due to unexpected structural concerns regarding the Volksparkstadion's roof.
The announcement came less than three hours before the scheduled kickoff, with league officials citing 'weather-related structural risks' affecting the stadium's roofing system. Consequently, the game will be rescheduled.
This delay marks the third recent Bundesliga match affected by such concerns, following earlier postponements of games due to snow and ice safety issues in northern Germany.