Tragic Steel Plant Explosion Rocks Baotou City
A massive explosion at a steel plant in Baotou City, China, resulted in two deaths and 66 injuries. Five individuals are missing. The explosion was powerful enough to cause noticeable tremors in the city. The cause is under investigation, with rescue operations underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:47 IST
- Country:
- China
In a tragic incident on Sunday, a steel plant explosion in Baotou City, Inner Mongolia, has claimed the lives of two individuals and injured 66 others.
The explosion's overwhelming force sent shockwaves through the city's surroundings, prompting immediate response from state rescue teams.
Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the cause, while social media footage reveals the explosion's devastating aftermath, with flames consuming the facility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Injuries and Optimism: A Rollercoaster Week in Sports
Delhi Police Busts Child Trafficking Ring, Rescues Three-Year-Old
Tech-Powered Rescue: Bengaluru's Swift Child Reunions
Libya's Hidden Horrors: Mass Migrant Rescue in Kufra
Indonesian Rescue Efforts Focus on Missing Plane and Crew Near Mount Bulusaraung