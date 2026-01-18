Shrachi Bengal Tigers Roar Back to Defeat SG Pipers 3-2 in Thrilling Hockey India League Match
The Shrachi Bengal Tigers staged a remarkable comeback to defeat SG Pipers 3-2 in their last pool stage match of the men’s Hockey India League. After trailing by two goals, the Tigers fought back with goals from Jugraj Singh, Abhishek, and Affan Yousuf, securing their spot in the top-four contention.
In a dramatic showcase of skill and determination, the Shrachi Bengal Tigers rallied from a two-goal deficit to edge out SG Pipers 3-2 in the final pool match of the men's Hockey India League.
Despite being put under early pressure with goals from Dilraj Singh and Tomas Domene, the Tigers held their nerve. It was Jugraj Singh who found the back of the net in the 45th minute, starting an exhilarating comeback.
Building on Jugraj's effort, Abhishek and Affan Yousuf each contributed to the Tigers' goal tally, ultimately overcoming a resilient SG Pipers defense and reinforcing their credentials as top-four contenders in the league.
(With inputs from agencies.)
