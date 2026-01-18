Trump's Global 'Board of Peace': A New Diplomatic Frontier?

Cautious reactions have surfaced following former U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation to form a 'Board of Peace' aimed at resolving international conflicts, a proposal diplomats believe could undermine the United Nations' efforts. Among 60 nations contacted, only Hungary has shown unequivocal support.

The board, as outlined in documents seen by Reuters, would be chaired for life by Trump and initially tackle the Gaza conflict, potentially expanding to other global issues. While Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney tentatively supports the initiative, European officials express concerns it might undermine the U.N., branding it a 'Trump United Nations.'

Despite skeptics labeling the plan a modern colonial structure, with lingering controversy over figures like Tony Blair, the board aims for a novel approach to peace-building. As more nations deliberate participation, the international community watches closely how this initiative could redefine diplomatic engagement in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)