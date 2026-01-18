Left Menu

Trump's Global 'Board of Peace': A New Diplomatic Frontier?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a 'Board of Peace' initiative aimed at global conflict resolution, sparking mixed reactions. While Hungary supports the plan, other nations express concerns over potential impacts on the United Nations. The board, initially focused on Gaza, could expand to other conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:48 IST
Cautious reactions have surfaced following former U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation to form a 'Board of Peace' aimed at resolving international conflicts, a proposal diplomats believe could undermine the United Nations' efforts. Among 60 nations contacted, only Hungary has shown unequivocal support.

The board, as outlined in documents seen by Reuters, would be chaired for life by Trump and initially tackle the Gaza conflict, potentially expanding to other global issues. While Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney tentatively supports the initiative, European officials express concerns it might undermine the U.N., branding it a 'Trump United Nations.'

Despite skeptics labeling the plan a modern colonial structure, with lingering controversy over figures like Tony Blair, the board aims for a novel approach to peace-building. As more nations deliberate participation, the international community watches closely how this initiative could redefine diplomatic engagement in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

