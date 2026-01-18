Left Menu

Majestic Tigers Roam Freely in Pilibhit: A Viral Sensation

Videos of tigers strolling in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve have gone viral, highlighting the reserve as a thriving wildlife habitat. With increased tiger sightings, the region reflects successful conservation efforts and a healthy ecosystem, although tourists are advised to maintain caution and follow safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:46 IST
Majestic Tigers Roam Freely in Pilibhit: A Viral Sensation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Videos capturing the majestic stride of tigers along safari tracks in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh have captured the internet's imagination, engaging wildlife enthusiasts and curious tourists.

Divisional Forest Officer Manish Singh remarked that these viral visual snippets bolster the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve's reputation as a sanctuary for wildlife.

As tiger sighting grows common, especially during the tourism season, experts see this as a testament to a healthy ecosystem, while reminding visitors to adhere to safety protocols during encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026