Majestic Tigers Roam Freely in Pilibhit: A Viral Sensation

Videos capturing the majestic stride of tigers along safari tracks in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh have captured the internet's imagination, engaging wildlife enthusiasts and curious tourists.

Divisional Forest Officer Manish Singh remarked that these viral visual snippets bolster the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve's reputation as a sanctuary for wildlife.

As tiger sighting grows common, especially during the tourism season, experts see this as a testament to a healthy ecosystem, while reminding visitors to adhere to safety protocols during encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)