SAIL Records Best-Ever Sales in FY26, Crosses 18.24 MT in 11 Months

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the country’s largest public sector steel producer and a Maharatna enterprise, has achieved its highest-ever sales performance during April–February of FY26, marking a significant milestone in the company’s operational and financial growth.

The state-owned steel giant reported record total sales of 18.24 million tonnes (MT) during the first eleven months of FY26, registering a 14% year-on-year growth compared to the same period last year.

Strong Cash Collections Reflect Robust Market Demand

Alongside record sales volumes, SAIL also reported its highest-ever cash collection of ₹1.11 lakh crore, reflecting a 10% year-on-year increase.

The strong financial performance indicates healthy demand across key steel-consuming sectors such as infrastructure, construction, manufacturing and engineering.

According to company officials, the growth was supported by improved retail sales, stockyard sales and door-delivery mechanisms, demonstrating SAIL’s strengthened customer-centric distribution strategy.

These initiatives have helped the company expand its market reach while ensuring timely supply to end users across India.

February Sales Cross 1.5 Million Tonnes

In February 2026 alone, SAIL recorded total sales of 1.58 million tonnes, continuing the company’s consistent sales momentum during the financial year.

At the same time, the company implemented measures to strengthen financial discipline and operational efficiency. SAIL reduced its inventory by 1.05 lakh tonnes compared to January 2026 and lowered its borrowings by ₹1,000 crore, reflecting improved working capital management.

Industry analysts note that inventory optimisation and debt reduction are key indicators of stronger financial health and operational control in the steel sector.

Bokaro Steel Plant Begins Production of Chequered Plates

Responding to evolving market demand, SAIL has also reintroduced the production of chequered plates, a specialised steel product widely used in sectors such as construction, transport infrastructure, industrial flooring, and heavy equipment manufacturing.

Notably, the product is being manufactured for the first time at SAIL’s Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand, expanding the plant’s product portfolio and strengthening its contribution to the company’s value-added steel segment.

The move is expected to help SAIL tap into growing demand from infrastructure and industrial projects across the country.

Financial Discipline Driving Growth

Commenting on the company’s performance, Dr. A.K. Panda, Director (Finance) with additional charge of Director (Commercial), highlighted the company’s strategic focus on balancing market responsiveness with financial prudence.

“We are ready to adapt and grow with the market. By managing inventory and working capital smartly, we are showing financial discipline that strengthens the company’s foundation,” he said.

He added that the record sales and strong cash collections reflect the trust customers place in SAIL’s products and supply capabilities.

Momentum Expected to Continue

With robust demand in infrastructure, manufacturing and public sector projects, SAIL is expected to maintain strong sales momentum in the final month of FY26.

The company’s focus on efficient distribution, value-added products and prudent financial management positions it well to strengthen its leadership in India’s steel sector.