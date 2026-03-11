Thrilling Sports Highlights: Record-Breaking Feats and Monumental Deals

The Indianapolis Colts have made headlines by signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a historic two-year, $88 million deal, as per ESPN reports. Key highlights include $50 million guaranteed at signing, $60 million for injury, marking it the largest two-year contract in NFL history.

In the realm of basketball, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat has captured attention with a staggering 83-point performance against the Washington Wizards. This remarkable feat ranks as the second-highest single-game scoring total in NBA history, following Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point record from 1962.

Meanwhile, the Iranian women's soccer team stirred controversy as a team member reversed her asylum decision in Australia amidst safety concerns. Also notable are the PGA Tour's potential structural changes and Nick Schmaltz's substantial contract extension with the Utah Mammoth.

(With inputs from agencies.)