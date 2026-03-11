Left Menu

Thrilling Sports Highlights: Record-Breaking Feats and Monumental Deals

The latest sports highlights include the Colts signing QB Daniel Jones on a record deal, Nick Schmaltz's contract extension with Mammoth, Bam Adebayo's historic NBA performance, and significant victories and changes in tennis, golf, and more. A controversial soccer player decision also features in this news roundup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:30 IST
Thrilling Sports Highlights: Record-Breaking Feats and Monumental Deals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indianapolis Colts have made headlines by signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a historic two-year, $88 million deal, as per ESPN reports. Key highlights include $50 million guaranteed at signing, $60 million for injury, marking it the largest two-year contract in NFL history.

In the realm of basketball, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat has captured attention with a staggering 83-point performance against the Washington Wizards. This remarkable feat ranks as the second-highest single-game scoring total in NBA history, following Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point record from 1962.

Meanwhile, the Iranian women's soccer team stirred controversy as a team member reversed her asylum decision in Australia amidst safety concerns. Also notable are the PGA Tour's potential structural changes and Nick Schmaltz's substantial contract extension with the Utah Mammoth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026