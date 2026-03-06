Khelo India Tribal Games: Empowering Tribal Athletes
The inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games in Chhattisgarh will empower tribal athletes in seven sports. From March 25 to April 6, the event embodies PM Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047. The initiative strengthens grassroots talent from tribal areas, supported by the Sports Ministry and other organizations.
The Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) is set to debut across three Chhattisgarh cities—Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Sarguja—between March 25 and April 6, promising a transformative experience for tribal athletes. The event will feature competitions in seven medal sports, including athletics, football, and hockey, plus demonstrations of mallakhamb and kabaddi.
Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, the initiative seeks to expand opportunities for young athletes while tapping into the rich talent pool emerging from tribal regions. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlights these games as pivotal to integrating tribal talent into the national sports framework, ensuring systematic support for early identification of promising athletes.
Hosted by Chhattisgarh, the pioneer state in launching this national event, the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games mark a critical stride in empowering India's tribal communities. Managed by entities like the Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India, and Indian Olympic Association, the event ensures technical standards akin to international competitions while showcasing its vibrant mascot 'Morveer', a symbol of courage and pride.
