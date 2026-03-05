Left Menu

India Gears Up with Innovative Housing for Asian Games Athletes

India is preparing its athletes for the Asian Games in Japan by using shipping containers as temporary housing at SAI Centres. This is to help athletes acclimatize to their accommodation during the event. Efforts are being made for smooth preparations and to surpass previous medal achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative move for the Asian Games, India is repurposing shipping containers as housing units at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centres in Patiala and Bengaluru. This initiative aims to familiarize athletes with their accommodation for the upcoming event in Japan, ensuring they are well-prepared and avoid culture shock.

The Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19, will see athletes housed in eco-friendly, cost-effective accommodations, including docked cruise liners and converted shipping containers instead of a traditional athletes' village. Indian officials are ensuring athletes receive on-land housing to prevent any pre-competition discomfort.

Efforts are underway to finalize India's contingent size and optimize preparations, aiming to surpass the previous 106-medal record. Measures include appointing a head medical doctor, arranging food options with SAI's culinary staff, and providing athletes with their kits in advance. Officials stress athlete readiness as the top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

