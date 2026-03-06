Khelo India Tribal Games: Empowering Athletes, Celebrating Culture

The first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games will take place in the Chhattisgarh cities of Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Sarguja from March 26 to April 6. This pioneering event aims to spotlight talent from India's tribal communities and includes seven medal sports like athletics, football, and wrestling.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlights the Games as part of PM Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047. He emphasizes the importance of tapping talent from tribal regions to broaden the country's athlete base and ensure that those from underserved areas are included in the national sports framework.

Components such as the logo, theme song, and mascot 'Morveer' were unveiled at an event in Bilaspur. The Games, managed by multiple sports authorities and organizations, represent a major step in promoting grassroots sports involvement and cultural pride in tribal areas.