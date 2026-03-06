Left Menu

Khelo India Tribal Games: Empowering Athletes, Celebrating Culture

The inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games will be held in Chhattisgarh from March 26 to April 6, featuring seven medal sports. It is part of PM Modi's vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047, focusing on integrating tribal talents into the national sporting framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:52 IST
Khelo India Tribal Games: Empowering Athletes, Celebrating Culture
  • Country:
  • India

The first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games will take place in the Chhattisgarh cities of Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Sarguja from March 26 to April 6. This pioneering event aims to spotlight talent from India's tribal communities and includes seven medal sports like athletics, football, and wrestling.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlights the Games as part of PM Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047. He emphasizes the importance of tapping talent from tribal regions to broaden the country's athlete base and ensure that those from underserved areas are included in the national sports framework.

Components such as the logo, theme song, and mascot 'Morveer' were unveiled at an event in Bilaspur. The Games, managed by multiple sports authorities and organizations, represent a major step in promoting grassroots sports involvement and cultural pride in tribal areas.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Financial Blueprint: Siddaramaiah's Vision for Cooperative Federalism

Karnataka's Financial Blueprint: Siddaramaiah's Vision for Cooperative Feder...

 India
2
Aston Martin Faces Challenges with Honda Partnership in 2026 Formula 1 Bid

Aston Martin Faces Challenges with Honda Partnership in 2026 Formula 1 Bid

 Australia
3
Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory: Averted Catastrophe

Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory: Averted Catastrophe

 India
4
South Korean-U.S. Military Discussions on Patriot Missile Redeployment

South Korean-U.S. Military Discussions on Patriot Missile Redeployment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026