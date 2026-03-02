Left Menu

Athletes Stranded in Dubai Amid Middle East Crisis

Tennis star Daniil Medvedev is among several athletes stranded in Dubai due to a regional travel shutdown following a Middle Eastern conflict. The ATP Tour assures players' safety, providing accommodations and communication for safe departure. The crisis affects various sports events and athletes across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:13 IST
Tennis sensation Daniil Medvedev is part of a contingent of athletes stuck in Dubai following a shutdown of travel in the Middle East due to ongoing conflict. The ATP Tour is reportedly working diligently to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its players.

Medvedev's situation became public after his social media account cited his status, safely lodged at a friend's apartment post-victory in the Dubai ATP event. The ATP Tour verified that a limited number of players and team members remain in the city but are under official care in appointed hotels.

While further engagements are slated for the BNP Paribas Open in California, the ongoing crisis has disrupted numerous sports activities, including cricket, basketball, and major events like Formula 1 and Asian Champions League soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

