Monfils Bids Farewell with a Gripping Showdown at the Australian Open

Gael Monfils, the renowned French tennis player, announced his retirement at the 2026 season's end after a gripping match against Dane Sweeny. Monfils, who has competed in the Australian Open for 20 years, expressed gratitude to his fans while recalling his best memories on the Melbourne courts.

20-01-2026
Gael Monfils, a beloved figure in global tennis, marked the end of an era on the third day of the Australian Open, announcing he would retire at the end of the 2026 season. The French veteran was defeated by Australian qualifier Dane Sweeny in an intense four-hour match.

Monfils, 39, made his farewell speech to a standing ovation from fans, emphasizing the memorable moments he experienced over his 20-year participation in the tournament. "Thank you so much for this amazing ride," he told a heartfelt crowd.

The event wasn't just about Monfils. The day featured a mix of drama with Karen Khachanov securing his revenge against Alex Michelsen, while Elena Rybakina and Ben Shelton advanced into the second round. The Australian Open continued to test players under challenging playing conditions.

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

