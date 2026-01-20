Monfils Bids Farewell with a Gripping Showdown at the Australian Open

Gael Monfils, a beloved figure in global tennis, marked the end of an era on the third day of the Australian Open, announcing he would retire at the end of the 2026 season. The French veteran was defeated by Australian qualifier Dane Sweeny in an intense four-hour match.

Monfils, 39, made his farewell speech to a standing ovation from fans, emphasizing the memorable moments he experienced over his 20-year participation in the tournament. "Thank you so much for this amazing ride," he told a heartfelt crowd.

The event wasn't just about Monfils. The day featured a mix of drama with Karen Khachanov securing his revenge against Alex Michelsen, while Elena Rybakina and Ben Shelton advanced into the second round. The Australian Open continued to test players under challenging playing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)