Rifle Stars Shine at National Selection Trials

At the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Rajasthan's Manini Kaushik and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar made compelling starts at the Rifle/Pistol National Selection Trials. Kaushik secured the top position in the women's 50m rifle prone event, scoring a steady 625.0 in Trial 1. Her precise shooting edged out Tilottama Sen from Karnataka and Kerala's Vidarsa K Vinod, who placed second and third respectively.

Tomar, a world championship silver medalist, asserted his dominance in the men's 50m rifle prone with a remarkable score of 629.6. His performance overshadowed former world champion Akhil Sheoran and national champion Swapnil Kusale, who claimed second and third places. Both shooters set the tone for intense competitions as the trials progress.

Meanwhile, in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event, Omkar Singh of the Navy led the pack after the first stage with a score of 295-14x. As participants prepare for the finals, attention turns to the upcoming events, including the 50m Rifle 3 Positions trials set for Tuesday.

