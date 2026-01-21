Left Menu

Rising Stars and Underdogs Shine on Day 4 of the Australian Open

Day 4 of the Australian Open saw thrilling matches as Coco Gauff breezed past Olga Danilovic, while Daniil Medvedev overcame an early scare. Emma Raducanu was eliminated, and teen sensation Victoria Mboko advanced. Several top seeds, including Aryna Sabalenka, secured their spots in the next round.

Day four of the Australian Open brought some exciting moments on the court on Wednesday. American Coco Gauff delivered a commanding performance against Serbia's Olga Danilovic, winning 6-2 6-2 to secure her spot in the third round. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev survived an early scare after losing the first set to Quentin Halys before mounting a comeback victory.

In a bittersweet moment for fans, Britain's Emma Raducanu, previous U.S. Open champion, was knocked out in straight sets by Austria's Anastasia Potapova. However, there was joy for Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko, who staged a successful comeback against American Caty McNally to move forward in the tournament.

Other notable performances came from world number one Aryna Sabalenka, who swiftly defeated China's Bai Zhuoxuan, and Russia's Andrey Rublev, who overcame initial difficulties to advance. As the tournament progresses, the mix of seasoned stars and emerging talents continues to captivate tennis fans globally.

