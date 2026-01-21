ETPL Unveils First Franchises, Revolutionizing European Cricket

The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) made waves with the revelation of its first three franchises—Amsterdam, Edinburgh, and Belfast—set to debut in late summer. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially sanctioned the league, marking a pivotal moment in European cricket history. Held against the picturesque Sydney Opera House backdrop, the announcement saw prominent figures stepping into ownership roles.

The Amsterdam franchise boasts Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh and hockey icon Jamie Dwyer among its owners, signaling a high-profile entry into the league. Meanwhile, former New Zealand internationals Nathan McCullum and Kyle Mills co-own the Edinburgh team, highlighting their continued influence in the sport. Belfast's ownership includes Australia's celebrated cricketer Glenn Maxwell, ensuring the competition's elite status.

The league's foundational ethos focuses on governance, partnerships, and elevating the sport's profile across Europe. With Abhishek Bachchan, Saurav Banerjee among its co-founders, the ETPL is positioned to catalyze growth in Europe's under-commercialized cricket ecosystem, bringing forward a blend of international stars and local talent to redefine cricket's future on the continent.

