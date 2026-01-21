Left Menu

Sweeny's Grand Slam Showdown: A Test Against Tennis Royalty

The Australian Open continues with exciting matchups involving tennis stars like Jannik Sinner, Madison Keys, and Novak Djokovic. Dane Sweeny embraces the challenge of facing Ben Shelton, viewing it as a valuable experience despite the risk of defeat. Naomi Osaka dazzles with both her gameplay and her unique fashion choices.

Updated: 21-01-2026 17:02 IST
  • Australia

The second round of the Australian Open is packed with thrilling encounters as defending champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys take center stage alongside tennis icon Novak Djokovic on Rod Laver Arena. Dane Sweeny, fresh from his stunning win over Gael Monfils, is set to duel with eighth seed Ben Shelton, viewing the match as a significant opportunity to measure his skills against top-ranked players.

Naomi Osaka turned heads with her creative wardrobe choice, making a bold fashion statement as she entered her match against Sorana Cirstea in a jellyfish-inspired outfit. Osaka's passion for fashion fuels her competitive spirit, as she seeks to bring more joy and creativity into the sport. The Japanese star aims for a strong performance, having keenly observed Cirstea's gameplay ahead of their meeting.

In an intriguing twist, Jessica Pegula faces off against her doubles partner McCartney Kessler, rekindling memories of their previous competitive clash. Meanwhile, Madison Keys confronts ninth seed Ashlyn Krueger, amidst a day bustling with all-American matchups. Tennis enthusiasts worldwide are poised for a spectacular day of action-packed matches under the Australian sun.

