Abhishek Sharma Lights Up the First T20I with Fastest Fifty Against New Zealand

Abhishek Sharma's explosive innings, accompanied by valuable performances from Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, and Suryakumar Yadav, led India to a formidable 238/7 against New Zealand. Despite early setbacks, Sharma's record-setting knock powered India to a strong total in the opening match of the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:26 IST
Abhishek Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Sharma's blistering innings set the tone for India as they posted an imposing 238/7 in the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday. Despite early losses, key contributions from Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav ensured a competitive total in the five-match series opener.

After being put into bat, India faced initial hurdles with opener Sanju Samson falling to Kyle Jamieson for 10 runs. This was followed by Ishan Kishan's dismissal by Jacob Duffy for eight runs. Yet, a strategic turnaround began as opener Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav adopted an aggressive approach, propelling India to 68/2 by the sixth over.

Santner eventually ended the 99-run partnership by dismissing Suryakumar for 32, while Ish Sodhi claimed Sharma's vital wicket after he scored a quickfire 84 off 35 balls. Rinku Singh's unbeaten 44 bolstered India's innings, with Jacob Duffy leading New Zealand's bowling with 2/27. As the match unfolded, Sharma set a new benchmark, becoming the fastest Indian to 5000 T20 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

