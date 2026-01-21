Abhishek Sharma's Blitzkrieg Leads India to T20 Victory Over New Zealand

In a thrilling encounter at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, opener Abhishek Sharma's fiery 84 set the stage for India's emphatic 48-run win over New Zealand in the first T20 international.

Tasked with batting first, India amassed a formidable total of 238-7, propelled by Sharma's eight sixes and blistering strike rate, which was unhampered by early setbacks in the batting lineup.

Although Glenn Phillips provided a valiant response with his dynamic 78 for New Zealand, superb bowling and fielding from India, alongside critical dismissals by spinner Axar Patel, ensured the visitors fell short by 48 runs. The focus now shifts to the upcoming clash in Raipur as the five-match series intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)