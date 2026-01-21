Srinagar Ke Veer Triumph in Thrilling ISPL Contest

Srinagar Ke Veer celebrated their inaugural victory in the third season of the Indian Street Premier League with a nail-biting win over Falcon Risers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Played at an undisclosed location, Srinagar triumphed by six runs, showcasing exceptional bowling skills that compensated for their modest batting total.

Starting with the bat, Srinagar faced a disciplined Hyderabad bowling attack, with early stability provided by Amol Nilugade's 18 runs. Despite a steady fall of wickets, Srinagar's innings gained momentum through an explosive cameo by Dhananjay Bhintade, who contributed a crucial 17 off just six balls, guiding them to 72 for 8.

Hyderabad's chase began aggressively, but was halted by Dilip Binjwa's brilliant spell taking three wickets for 11 runs. Key batsmen failed to score, leading to their downfall at 66 for 9. Sanskar Dhyani's 26 offered resistance, but with little support from others, Hyderabad's efforts fell short.

