Saina Nehwal Bids Farewell: An End of an Extraordinary Era in Indian Badminton

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju paid tribute to Saina Nehwal as she retires, marking the end of an impactful chapter in Indian badminton. Nehwal, who retired due to a chronic knee condition, leaves behind a legacy that will inspire future generations in Indian sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:49 IST
Saina Nehwal (Photo: X/@KirenRijiju). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday applauded badminton star Saina Nehwal for her monumental contributions to Indian sport as she announces her retirement. Describing her career as an extraordinary chapter, he recognized her influence on the global stage.

Nehwal's retirement due to a chronic knee injury ends her illustrious career, wherein she secured an Olympic medal and inspired young athletes. Rijiju emphasized the enduring impact of her legacy on the future of Indian badminton and wished her well for the future.

Nehwal, a former World No. 1, reflected on her journey, noting she both entered and exited the sport voluntarily. Due to severe knee cartilage degeneration, she found it increasingly challenging to maintain the rigorous training necessary for competitive play.

