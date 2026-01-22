Left Menu

Djokovic's Dominant Start: Chasing Another Grand Slam Record at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic defeated Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli in straight sets to advance to the third round of the Australian Open. The fourth seed is on a quest for a record-extending 11th Melbourne Park title and 25th Grand Slam. Despite limited competitive play, Djokovic's preparation seems effective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:36 IST
Djokovic's Dominant Start: Chasing Another Grand Slam Record at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic effortlessly defeated Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory, propelling him into the third round of the Australian Open. Djokovic, the fourth seed, showcased his dominance on the court while pursuing an unmatched 11th Melbourne Park title and his 25th Grand Slam victory, surpassing Margaret Court's record.

Despite not being widely familiar with his opponent, Djokovic maintained respect for the 23-year-old Maestrelli, noting his powerful serve and game potential. However, Maestrelli struggled to capitalize on his opportunities, allowing Djokovic to secure the match and edge closer to surpassing Roger Federer's record of 399 Grand Slam match victories.

Skipping the Adelaide tune-up, Djokovic used his long off-season to enhance his game. Aiming to constantly improve, the world number four expressed satisfaction with his preparation, showing positive signs despite a lack of competitive matches prior to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu 2025 Assembly Polls: Kamal Haasan and Vijay's Parties Gear Up With Symbols

Tamil Nadu 2025 Assembly Polls: Kamal Haasan and Vijay's Parties Gear Up Wit...

 India
2
AI Fest 2026: Chandigarh University's Pioneering Tech Event Fuels Innovation

AI Fest 2026: Chandigarh University's Pioneering Tech Event Fuels Innovation

 India
3
Canada Rallies Behind PM Carney Amid Tensions with U.S.

Canada Rallies Behind PM Carney Amid Tensions with U.S.

 Global
4
Carbon Credit Scheme Expands to More Sectors

Carbon Credit Scheme Expands to More Sectors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026