Djokovic's Dominant Start: Chasing Another Grand Slam Record at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic effortlessly defeated Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory, propelling him into the third round of the Australian Open. Djokovic, the fourth seed, showcased his dominance on the court while pursuing an unmatched 11th Melbourne Park title and his 25th Grand Slam victory, surpassing Margaret Court's record.

Despite not being widely familiar with his opponent, Djokovic maintained respect for the 23-year-old Maestrelli, noting his powerful serve and game potential. However, Maestrelli struggled to capitalize on his opportunities, allowing Djokovic to secure the match and edge closer to surpassing Roger Federer's record of 399 Grand Slam match victories.

Skipping the Adelaide tune-up, Djokovic used his long off-season to enhance his game. Aiming to constantly improve, the world number four expressed satisfaction with his preparation, showing positive signs despite a lack of competitive matches prior to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)