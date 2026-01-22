Glenn Phillips: New Zealand's Rising Star in T20 Cricket

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed admiration for New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, applauding his power and ability, and suggesting the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League might be his time to shine. Ashwin made these remarks on his YouTube channel after Phillips' impressive innings against India.

Phillips scored 78 runs off 40 balls in the opening T20 against India, forming a crucial third-wicket partnership with Mark Chapman. Ashwin noted Phillips' skill in tackling Varun Chakravarthy's googlies and his prowess against notable bowlers.

Phillips' track record in T20I cricket is impressive, with over 2,000 runs and an impressive strike rate. However, his IPL performance has yet to reach similar heights. Despite past injuries, his retention by the Gujarat Titans signals promise for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)