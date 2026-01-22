Owaisi Advocates Rescue of Indians Enslaved at Myanmar-Thailand Border

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has made an urgent plea to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the swift rescue of 16 Indians stranded at the Myanmar-Thailand border. The group, which includes three individuals from Hyderabad, was lured with false job promises but instead faced enslavement.

According to Owaisi, Mir Sajjad Ali from Osman Nagar, along with two others from Maula Ali and Banjara Hills, are enduring grueling 18-20 hour workdays without access to essentials such as passports, phones, or medical care.

Expressing distress over the situation in a social media post, Owaisi has urged immediate intervention from Indian authorities to rescue those affected and bring attention to the severe human rights violations present.