Thrilling Upsets and Stellar Performances at the Australian Open Day 5

The fifth day of the Australian Open saw notable upsets and performances, including Nikola Bartunkova's victory over Belinda Bencic and Naomi Osaka's win. Stars like Novak Djokovic and Jessica Pegula advanced, while exits included Paula Badosa's loss to Oksana Selekhmeteva. Exciting matches continue as more players aim for the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:36 IST
The Australian Open's fifth day delivered shock victories and dominant performances, highlighting the unpredictable and thrilling nature of the tournament. Czech teenager Nikola Bartunkova captured headlines by defeating Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, while renowned players like Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka asserted their dominance, advancing to the next rounds.

Jessica Pegula shone in her straightforward win, and the tournament saw some notable exits, including Paula Badosa, who fell to unseeded Oksana Selekhmeteva. As the matches progressed, the competition intensified, keeping fans on the edge of their seats with each passing game.

Continuing their impressive run, Elena Rybakina and Amanda Anisimova showcased their strength on the court, while former champions like Stan Wawrinka thrilled crowd with marathon matches. The tournament promises more excitement as players vie for the coveted title, making Melbourne Park the epicenter of tennis fervor.

