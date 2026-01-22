A Historic Day at the Australian Open: Records, Retirements, and Remembrances

Novak Djokovic continues his quest for Grand Slam history, moving closer to his 400th victory milestone, as crowd favorite Stan Wawrinka enters his final tournament at the Australian Open. Wawrinka's comeback victory marked him as the first man over 40 to reach the third round since 1978. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka's tense win captured spectator attention, adding drama to the tournament's unfolding narrative.

Jannik Sinner's strong play pushed Djokovic to an afternoon match, a change he embraced despite momentary setbacks. Djokovic, focused on refining his game, remains determined to continue performing at peak levels late in his career. Upcoming matchups promise further excitement, as demonstrated by defending champion Madison Keys's steady progress.

Beyond the matches, the event was marked by a record-setting audience and poignant tributes to victims of a recent terror attack. As sports and somber reflections intertwined, the Australian Open proved again to be more than just a sporting event, blending thrilling competition with heartfelt commemorations, showing that light truly will win.

(With inputs from agencies.)