Eden Gardens Gears Up for T20 World Cup Amidst Security Concerns
The ICC expressed satisfaction with facilities at Eden Gardens, the venue for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. However, security concerns raised by Bangladesh could affect their participation, with Scotland poised to replace them. The ICC insists fixtures will not be relocated.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given its nod of approval for the facilities at the historic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, as preparations for the Men's T20 World Cup continue. Scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the tournament kicks off on February 7.
A joint team from the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently inspected the Eden Gardens infrastructure, focusing on the playing field, corporate boxes, and other amenities. The stadium is set to host five group-stage matches, as well as a Super Eight match and a semifinal, conditions permitting.
Concerns have arisen regarding Bangladesh's participation due to security issues. This follows recent developments, including fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman's withdrawal from the IPL. The ICC has stated that if Bangladesh withdraws, Scotland will step in, according to the rankings. However, the ICC is adamant that matches will not be relocated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
