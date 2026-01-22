Left Menu

Sophie Devine Shines with Unbeaten Half-Century for Gujarat Giants

Sophie Devine returned to form with an impressive unbeaten half-century, helping Gujarat Giants post a competitive total of 153 for 8 against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match. Despite early struggles, Devine's late surge and disciplined innings led to a respectable finish.

Sophie Devine showcased her resilience and skill by delivering an unbeaten half-century, aiding Gujarat Giants in posting 153 for 8 against UP Warriorz on Thursday in the Women's Premier League.

The seasoned New Zealand batter, after recent underwhelming performances, steadied the innings with a composed 50 off 42 balls, marked by three sixes and two fours. Her innings provided stability despite early challenges, including a near run-out and a dropped catch on 35.

The Gujarat Giants initially surged at over nine runs per over, but the UP Warriorz's strategic bowling efforts, led by Kranti Goud and Sophie Ecclestone, slowed down their progress. Despite faltering mid-innings, Devine's late hitting ensured a competitive total, crucial for Gujarat's strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

