Fresh Doping Tests Cast Shadow Over Rio 2016 Olympic Glory

The International Testing Agency revealed that seven athletes, including a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, tested positive for doping following new analyses. This included weightlifter Aurimas Didzbalis and sprinter Ivet Lalova. Enhanced detection methods identified several anabolic steroid cases, potentially leading to disqualifications and stripping of medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:19 IST
Fresh Doping Tests Cast Shadow Over Rio 2016 Olympic Glory
The International Testing Agency (ITA) has disclosed that seven athletes from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, including a bronze medalist, have tested positive for doping in a new analysis of stored samples.

Aurimas Didzbalis, a weightlifting bronze medalist from Lithuania, and Bulgarian sprinter Ivet Lalova, who finished eighth in the women's 200 meters, were among those found to have used banned substances. Didzbalis, who could now lose his medal, was found positive for the anabolic steroid danabol, while Lalova tested positive for ostarine. Lalova's advancement to the finals had blocked Australian Ella Nelson from competing in her sole Olympic final.

The ITA attributed the results to advancements in detecting steroids. Old samples can be reanalyzed within 10 years to catch doping, with a total of 10 cases now confirmed from Rio 2016, nearing completion of their program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

