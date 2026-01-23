Scottie Scheffler's Strong Start at The American Express Tournament

Scottie Scheffler delivered an outstanding performance at The American Express, carding a 9-under 63, trailing the leaders by just a single stroke. The event witnessed a parade of low scores, driven by the ideal conditions at the California desert's lush courses.

Leading the tournament were Min Woo Lee and Pierceson Coody, each shooting a stellar 10-under 62 on the Nicklaus Tournament course, known for being the easiest of the three on rotation. Scheffler's skill was evident, especially at La Quinta, where he maintained precision until the 17th hole, where a strategic chip earned him a birdie.

The tournament featured a strong field of 156 players. As the competition unfolded, it was clear that maintaining the pace was crucial. With the final round on the challenging Stadium Course, the firmness of the greens will play a pivotal role in determining the ultimate victor.

(With inputs from agencies.)