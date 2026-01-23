Thrilling Day Six at the Australian Open as Top Seeds Advance
Day six of the Australian Open saw exciting matches as top seeds including Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, and Alex de Minaur moved to the fourth round. Key upsets included Iva Jovic defeating Jasmine Paolini. The tournament provided thrilling spectacles with high tension and competitive spirit.
The Australian Open's sixth day delivered thrilling sportsmanship as fans witnessed top seeds battling for glory. Alexander Zverev toppled Cameron Norrie to secure a match with Francisco Cerundolo, while Alex de Minaur beat Frances Tiafoe in a commanding style.
In other notable matches, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina overcame Diana Shnaider, and Carlos Alcaraz delivered a memorable performance against Corentin Moutet. Upsets were the talk of the day, with young Iva Jovic claiming her career's biggest win against Jasmine Paolini despite the Italian's health struggles.
The atmosphere remained electric and politically charged, especially during the face-off between players from Russia and Ukraine. As action continues at Melbourne Park, all eyes remain on the seasoned pros and rising stars vying for the coveted Grand Slam title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
