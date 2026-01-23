Alex de Minaur: Australia's Homegrown Tennis Sensation at the Australian Open

Alex de Minaur highlighted his prowess at the Australian Open on Friday by defeating American 29th seed Frances Tiafoe with a commanding 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory, propelling him to the fourth round for the fifth straight year.

De Minaur, seeded sixth, joins the ranks of Australian tennis greats. In the professional era, only John Newcombe has previously achieved the feat of reaching the last 16 consistently from 1969-76. Despite a challenging serve in the seventh game, De Minaur skillfully broke Tiafoe in the next to maintain control.

The Australian's swift court coverage and strategic play were evident as he seized the second set and maintained his advantage. A powerful backhand clinched an early break in the third. Though Tiafoe momentarily rallied, De Minaur's composure led him to victory, bolstering his status as a local tennis talent.

