Left Menu

Alex de Minaur: Australia's Homegrown Tennis Sensation at the Australian Open

Alex de Minaur reinforced his reputation as a top Australian tennis hope by beating Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-4 7-5 in the Australian Open's fourth round. This marks his fifth consecutive year achieving this milestone, trailing only John Newcombe's historic run. His strategic play ensured another victory over Tiafoe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:54 IST
Alex de Minaur: Australia's Homegrown Tennis Sensation at the Australian Open
Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur highlighted his prowess at the Australian Open on Friday by defeating American 29th seed Frances Tiafoe with a commanding 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory, propelling him to the fourth round for the fifth straight year.

De Minaur, seeded sixth, joins the ranks of Australian tennis greats. In the professional era, only John Newcombe has previously achieved the feat of reaching the last 16 consistently from 1969-76. Despite a challenging serve in the seventh game, De Minaur skillfully broke Tiafoe in the next to maintain control.

The Australian's swift court coverage and strategic play were evident as he seized the second set and maintained his advantage. A powerful backhand clinched an early break in the third. Though Tiafoe momentarily rallied, De Minaur's composure led him to victory, bolstering his status as a local tennis talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Traps Notorious Gang Amid Gunfire Showdown Near UER-2 Flyover

Police Traps Notorious Gang Amid Gunfire Showdown Near UER-2 Flyover

 India
2
Himachal’s Big Chill: CM Pushes for Swift Recovery

Himachal’s Big Chill: CM Pushes for Swift Recovery

 India
3
Rupee's Rapid Decline Sparks Criticism from Aaditya Thackeray

Rupee's Rapid Decline Sparks Criticism from Aaditya Thackeray

 India
4
Global Financial Leaders Dispute New World Order

Global Financial Leaders Dispute New World Order

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026