Coco Gauff Advances Fiercely to Australian Open Fourth Round

Coco Gauff demonstrated resilience and skill as she overcame a rocky start to defeat fellow American Hailey Baptiste, 3-6 6-0 6-3, and reach the Australian Open fourth round.

Despite dropping her first set of the tournament, Gauff adjusted her strategy, cut down errors, and delivered an intense performance to win the second set decisively.

Gauff remained poised and focused, emphasizing post-match the importance of mental calmness, as she now prepares to face Czech 19th seed Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals.