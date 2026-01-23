India-EU Trade Agreement Set to Unlock New Market Opportunities

India and the European Union are poised to finalize a significant free trade agreement that would lower tariffs on European cars and wines while expanding the market for Indian electronics, textiles, and chemicals. Government sources from both sides indicate that an announcement is imminent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during an India-EU summit. The agreement aims to resolve longstanding trade issues and move towards a formal signing after necessary procedural steps.

The deal also includes a security and defense pact, marking Europe's third such agreement in Asia. Additionally, a mobility agreement for high-skilled workers and students is in the works. Amid rising trade tensions, this pact represents a strategic effort to hedge against U.S. economic policies.

