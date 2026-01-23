India-EU Trade Agreement Set to Unlock New Market Opportunities
India and the EU are on the verge of finalizing a free trade agreement that promises to reduce tariffs on European goods and expand the market for Indian products. The deal could enhance bilateral trade, encourage economic growth, and strengthen international relations amid global geopolitical shifts.
India and the European Union are poised to finalize a significant free trade agreement that would lower tariffs on European cars and wines while expanding the market for Indian electronics, textiles, and chemicals. Government sources from both sides indicate that an announcement is imminent.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during an India-EU summit. The agreement aims to resolve longstanding trade issues and move towards a formal signing after necessary procedural steps.
The deal also includes a security and defense pact, marking Europe's third such agreement in Asia. Additionally, a mobility agreement for high-skilled workers and students is in the works. Amid rising trade tensions, this pact represents a strategic effort to hedge against U.S. economic policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- EU
- free trade
- tariffs
- electronics
- textiles
- cars
- wine
- export
- trade agreement
ALSO READ
Aimtron Electronics Eyes Expansion with Key US Acquisition
Vampire Thriller 'Sinners' Leads Oscars Race with Record Nominations
Vampire Thriller 'Sinners' Dominates Oscars with Historic 16 Nominations
Neeraj Ghaywan's ''Homebound'' out of Oscars 2026 race, fails to bag nomination in best international feature category.
The Road to Oscars 2023: Nominees Revealed