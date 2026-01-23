Double engine that PM Modi talks about will not run in Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin responding to PM's speech.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Minor edits) TN achieved historical growth by overcoming all obstacles created by BJP govt: CM Stalin.