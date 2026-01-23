Electrifying Matches Mark Sixth Day of Australian Open

The Australian Open's sixth day delivered high-octane tennis action, with several players making headlines. In a commanding performance, Russian eighth seed Mirra Andreeva defeated Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, setting up an exciting fourth-round face-off with Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Highlight performances came from Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who overcame Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina, and Carlos Alcaraz, who celebrated his 100th Grand Slam match win against Corentin Moutet in style. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev's five-set comeback victory from two sets down against Fabian Marozsan was a testament to his resilience.

Elsewhere in the tournament, there were authoritative victories from Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka, who both advanced to the fourth round. Australia's Alex de Minaur thrilled fans with a solid win over Frances Tiafoe, maintaining his impressive show on home soil. The tournament continues to serve up thrilling tennis under Melbourne's clear blue skies.