Power Struggle in Thane: BJP's Demand for Key Posts in Civic Body
Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has a majority in the Thane Municipal Corporation, yet ally BJP is pushing for key positions like mayor, citing their Mahayuti partnership. BJP has secured 28 seats out of 131, asserting their claim for influential roles and representation in the civic body.
The political dynamics in Thane Municipal Corporation have taken a contentious turn as the BJP, despite its ally Shiv Sena securing a majority, demands key positions in the civic body.
With the Shiv Sena winning 75 out of 131 seats, the BJP, as part of the Mahayuti alliance, insists on occupying influential roles, including mayor and standing committee chairperson, emphasizing due respect in their partnership.
BJP's Thane district president Sandeep Lele, along with other senior party leaders, reiterated their stance at a recent meeting, pushing for significant representation in ward committees and boards like transport and education.
