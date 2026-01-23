Left Menu

Sizzling Showdowns Under the Australian Sun: Tennis Stars Battle the Heat at the Open!

The Australian Open third round encounters intense heat as tennis stars like Stan Wawrinka and Madison Keys compete. Despite the scorching conditions, Wawrinka faces Taylor Fritz, while Karolina Pliskova aims for a comeback against Keys. Organizers have adjusted the schedule to counter the 40°C temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:58 IST
Sizzling Showdowns Under the Australian Sun: Tennis Stars Battle the Heat at the Open!
The Australian Open's third round heats up on Saturday as tennis luminaries including defending champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys take to Melbourne's courts. With temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius, organizers have implemented an earlier start to combat the blistering sun.

Stan Wawrinka continues his farewell tour, prevailing through another five-set grinder to reach the third round. As he faces a formidable challenge from ninth seed Taylor Fritz, Wawrinka relies on his endurance and resilience, traits honed across his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, in the women's draw, Karolina Pliskova looks to reclaim her former glory as she squares off against Madison Keys. After two challenging surgeries, Pliskova's focus is on accruing match play experience to ascend the rankings once more. The clash promises to be a highlight of the round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

