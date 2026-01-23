New Faces Join England's Six Nations Squad Amid Injury Challenges
England's rugby coach Steve Borthwick has called up three uncapped players to his Six Nations squad, facing an injury crisis among the front row. The squad of 36 will train in Girona, aiming to extend their winning streak in upcoming matches, including an opener against Wales.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:15 IST
England rugby coach Steve Borthwick has introduced three new, uncapped players, including two props, into the Six Nations squad as he combats a front-row injury dilemma.
Bath's Vilikesa Sela, 20, Northampton's Emmanuel Iyogun, and Exeter's back-row Greg Fisilau join the 36-strong squad. Absent due to injuries are key players like flyhalf Fin Smith and winger Tom Roebuck, pivotal in England's recent winning streak.
Borthwick emphasized the importance of preparation as the team heads to Girona for training. After winning their last Six Nations championship in 2020, England aims to kick off with a home match against Wales on February 7.