New Faces Join England's Six Nations Squad Amid Injury Challenges

England rugby coach Steve Borthwick has introduced three new, uncapped players, including two props, into the Six Nations squad as he combats a front-row injury dilemma.

Bath's Vilikesa Sela, 20, Northampton's Emmanuel Iyogun, and Exeter's back-row Greg Fisilau join the 36-strong squad. Absent due to injuries are key players like flyhalf Fin Smith and winger Tom Roebuck, pivotal in England's recent winning streak.

Borthwick emphasized the importance of preparation as the team heads to Girona for training. After winning their last Six Nations championship in 2020, England aims to kick off with a home match against Wales on February 7.