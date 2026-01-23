Saurashtra Spinners Shine as Punjab Falters in Ranji Clash
Star batter Shubman Gill struggled again as Punjab lost to Saurashtra by 194 runs, with spinners Parth Bhut and Dharmendra Jadeja dominating the match. Gill managed only 14 and a duck in two innings. Saurashtra's second innings score of 286, led by Prerak Mankad, Ravindra Jadeja, and Bhut, sealed Punjab's fate.
In a gripping Ranji Trophy clash, Saurashtra spinners guided their team to a decisive 194-run victory over Punjab, thanks to brilliant performances from Parth Bhut and Dharmendra Jadeja. Shubman Gill, Punjab's star player, failed to deliver, scoring only 14 and a duck in his two outings.
Saurashtra's victory was marked by a dominating display from Bhut, who claimed five wickets in each innings. Supported by Jadeja, who also took five wickets in the final innings, the duo dismantled Punjab's batting line-up, leaving them stranded at a mere 125 runs in their second innings.
Batting resilience from Prerak Mankad, Ravindra Jadeja, and Bhut in Saurashtra's second innings ensured a competitive total. Despite Punjab's efforts, they couldn't overcome the daunting target, leaving Saurashtra comfortably ahead in the Ranji standings with 18 points.
