Left Menu

Saurashtra Spinners Shine as Punjab Falters in Ranji Clash

Star batter Shubman Gill struggled again as Punjab lost to Saurashtra by 194 runs, with spinners Parth Bhut and Dharmendra Jadeja dominating the match. Gill managed only 14 and a duck in two innings. Saurashtra's second innings score of 286, led by Prerak Mankad, Ravindra Jadeja, and Bhut, sealed Punjab's fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:32 IST
Saurashtra Spinners Shine as Punjab Falters in Ranji Clash
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping Ranji Trophy clash, Saurashtra spinners guided their team to a decisive 194-run victory over Punjab, thanks to brilliant performances from Parth Bhut and Dharmendra Jadeja. Shubman Gill, Punjab's star player, failed to deliver, scoring only 14 and a duck in his two outings.

Saurashtra's victory was marked by a dominating display from Bhut, who claimed five wickets in each innings. Supported by Jadeja, who also took five wickets in the final innings, the duo dismantled Punjab's batting line-up, leaving them stranded at a mere 125 runs in their second innings.

Batting resilience from Prerak Mankad, Ravindra Jadeja, and Bhut in Saurashtra's second innings ensured a competitive total. Despite Punjab's efforts, they couldn't overcome the daunting target, leaving Saurashtra comfortably ahead in the Ranji standings with 18 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

 Thailand
2
Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

 Global
3
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
4
High-Speed Trials: Amrit Bharat Trains Take On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Route

High-Speed Trials: Amrit Bharat Trains Take On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Route

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026