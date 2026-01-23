Saurashtra Spinners Shine as Punjab Falters in Ranji Clash

In a gripping Ranji Trophy clash, Saurashtra spinners guided their team to a decisive 194-run victory over Punjab, thanks to brilliant performances from Parth Bhut and Dharmendra Jadeja. Shubman Gill, Punjab's star player, failed to deliver, scoring only 14 and a duck in his two outings.

Saurashtra's victory was marked by a dominating display from Bhut, who claimed five wickets in each innings. Supported by Jadeja, who also took five wickets in the final innings, the duo dismantled Punjab's batting line-up, leaving them stranded at a mere 125 runs in their second innings.

Batting resilience from Prerak Mankad, Ravindra Jadeja, and Bhut in Saurashtra's second innings ensured a competitive total. Despite Punjab's efforts, they couldn't overcome the daunting target, leaving Saurashtra comfortably ahead in the Ranji standings with 18 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)