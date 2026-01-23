Left Menu

Turbulent Cricket Politics: Bangladesh vs. ICC Over T20 World Cup Venue

The Bangladesh Cricket Board sought assistance from the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee to reverse the decision of hosting T20 World Cup matches in India. However, the committee cannot process appeals outside its jurisdiction. Bangladesh's appeal stems from government security concerns, amidst internal and international cricket board tensions.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is making a last-ditch effort to seek intervention from the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) to change the hosting venue of the national team's T20 World Cup games from India. However, due to jurisdictional limitations, the appeal is unlikely to go through.

Tensions rose after BCB was cornered due to government advisories, citing security risks, and a fallout stemming from player Mustafizur Rahaman's removal from an IPL team. Led by Aminul Islam Bulbul, BCB's move comes after the ICC board, including prominent figures like chairman Jay Shah, largely voted to keep the matches in India.

The ICC DRC, which adheres to British law practices, clarified that it is not an appellate body. Previously, under Michael Beloff's leadership, the committee dismissed a similar high-profile case involving the Pakistan Cricket Board. With emotions running high, the final decision is poised to have significant implications for regional cricket politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

